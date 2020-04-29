The City of Cody will turn on its raw water system Monday.
Raw water users should close valves by Sunday because it may take the system a few days to pressurize.
Cody Canal provides untreated and unfiltered raw water to the city.
Residential customers who live in areas where the lower-cost raw water is not available for lawn and garden use – and who do not have rights to the Cody Canal – may be eligible for the city’s special use water policy, which offers residential and authorized commercial customers a reduced rate for treated water used for lawns and gardens May-September.
To learn more, call City Hall, (307) 527-7511.
The city’s watering schedule set by city code also begins the first Monday of May.
All raw water and treated water customers must abide by the city’s outdoor watering schedule set by city code.
Homes and businesses with even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Anyone with an odd-numbered address may water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There is no watering on Mondays.
The alternating schedule encourages proper watering, ensures proper working pressure for everyone who is watering and allows for the cost-effective operation of the system.
