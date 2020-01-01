To increase revenue and update outdated ordinances, city officials are revamping several licensing laws.
In separate votes, the Cody City Council unanimously passed revised laws on first reading Dec. 17 that increase fees for taxicab licenses and fireworks permit fees. The proposed ordinances now advance to the second of three readings. The next regular council sessions are Jan. 7 and 21.
During the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget process, councilors expressed a desire to re-access city programs and fees as one way to counter a deficit budget trend.
“Over the past few months, the council asked staff to look at fees,” city clerk Cindy Baker said prior to introducing proposed ordinance amendments.
The taxicab ordinance proposes to increase a $25 per vehicle license fee to $100 for the first vehicle and $50 for each additional taxicab.
Licenses are issued on a calendar year, and fees are not prorated for licenses issued midyear. If the new fees are approved, businesses operating under a taxicab license will not pay the higher amounts for another year.
Addressing the $25 fee, Baker said, “That fee has been set, as far as I can tell, for at least 20 years.”
It does not cover the cost of administrative time and background checks, etc., she said.
License holders are Town Taxi, Cody Cab, Cody Trolley Tours, NPU Luxury and the Cody Senior Center.
If all five were to renew with the same number of vehicles, the city will expect to receive $625 more in annual revenue.
According to Leslie Brumage, city finance officer, taxicab license collections totaled $350 in 2019.
In her agenda summary, Baker said several of the licensees receive options to subsidize their business revenue through sources such as state and federal grants and the city’s Tipsy Taxi program.
Tipsy Taxi provides free rides to impaired patrons who obtain a taxi ride voucher from local bars.
“Thus, this increase should not cause a financial burden on any licensee,” Baker wrote.
Another ordinance change addresses licenses for pyrotechnics businesses.
In the past there have been other license holders; however, in 2019 the city issued just one annual fireworks license. The $25 fee permits the business to legally sell fireworks within city limits.
The fireworks annual license cost has remained consistent for more than 20 years, according to Baker.
As proposed, the ordinance increases the annual fee to $100, resulting in an additional $75 in revenue for the one license issued.
