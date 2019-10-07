The parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, which provides power to many in the region and operates a facility in Oregon Basin, released last week a plan to move away from coal-fired power plants in less than 20 years.
PacificCorp released in its Integrated Resource Plan Thursday-Friday a vision to continue to transition to renewable energies like solar and wind and close three Wyoming coal-fired power plants by 2037.
Those plants are in Rock Springs, Kemmerer and Glenrock.
“This plan continues investments in new wind and transmission, while adding significant new solar and battery resources,” the report overview reads in part.
The plan also makes reference to wanting to provide the most affordable rates possible to consumers.
The news follows the company breaking ground over the summer on a new wind farm in Hanna as part of a $3.1 billion Energy Vision 2020 project.
The initiative includes three new Wyoming wind farms that will provide a total 1,150 MW of wind, which represents a nearly 60 percent expansion of PacifiCorp’s current owned and contracted wind fleet, as well as a 140-mile high-voltage transmission line in Wyoming that will connect more wind energy to PacifiCorp’s transmission system.
In addition to the new wind projects and transmission line, the company’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative will upgrade, or “repower,” the company’s existing wind fleet with longer blades and newer technology to boost output and extend the life of the projects.
