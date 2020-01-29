Editor’s note: This story contains details that may be shocking and/or offensive to some readers.
The gruesome details of an alleged first-degree murder committed by a former Cody man have two months later come to light.
An affidavit charging Joseph Underwood for killing a Cheyenne woman by strangulation was made publicly available on Tuesday. Underwood is accused of taking the deceased body of Angela Elizondo, 40, from Cheyenne and leaving it near milepost 67 on WYO 120 South, 1.5 miles west from the highway.
Underwood was originally also charged for first-degree sexual assault, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. At a Friday hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court, Judge Denise Nau dismissed Underwood’s sexual assault charge for lack of probable cause.
Underwood was interviewed by Wyoming Division of Criminal Agents three times during the investigation.
He is facing possible life imprisonment or the death penalty for his alleged actions.
A sordid past
Underwood, 45, told authorities he and Elizondo shared a “turbulent” relationship leading up to her death on Nov. 1. Both people had complained to Cheyenne police officers on four occasions about the other person stalking and harassing the other last fall. A string of text messages was recovered between the pair in which each berated and verbally abused each other, sent two days before the murder.
The victim’s mother told DCI agents she recalled an alleged Oct. 5 incident in which Underwood ran Elizondo and a new boyfriend off the road. That man supplied authorities a video from the incident showing Underwood acting in an aggressive manner.
Her mother told agents, “that if anything happened to her, her body would be found in the mountains near Cody,” according to the affidavit. Elizondo had previously told police if she “disappeared,” talk to Underwood.
Underwood told the same to Cheyenne Police, in that officers, “had better do something with her, or she will end up dead.”
Agents said Elizondo may have also reported some property damage and theft, her mother said Underwood performed.
Neighbors said they often saw Underwood spying on Elizondo, sometimes parked outside her home all hours of the night.
Underwood said he picked up Elizondo the night of the murder and the two went to his apartment. He said the two engaged in an argument about how they could not trust each other, and Underwood said Elizondo handed him a ring back he had given her.
Underwood said Elizondo had a miscarriage about 1-2 months before the murder and that he was the father of this baby.
Rope and a red hand cart
Underwood told agents he “blacked out” during the act of murder.
Agents determined Elizondo received a blunt force trauma to her head and then died of strangulation.
After the alleged crime, Underwood made a trip to Walmart where he picked up rope and a red hand cart.
He then travelled to the Hoodoo Ranch area of Cody in his white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, where he placed Elizondo, still wrapped in a bed sheet and tied to the hand cart, in a creek bed at the base of a ravine.
Uncertain future
In prior court hearings, Underwood has intimated that he may claim not guilty by reason of insanity for his actions. No future court dates have yet been set in regards to his case but it has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.
Underwood had recently gotten out of prison after he was sentenced to four to six years incarceration, with 14 months credit for time served. He was sentenced in 2015 for aggravated assault and battery against his ex-wife and choking his then 15-year-old son.
He is now in custody at the Laramie County Detention Center with $1 million cash-only bond.
Laramie County District Court Judge Peter H. Froelicher will be presiding over the case.
