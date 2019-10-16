Sleeping Giant Ski Area will be holding a fall trail cleanup event on Saturday. From 9 a.m.- noon participants can help clean out brush and overgrowth on and alongside the ski runs. The work is critical to the mountain in order to have high-quality skiing and snowboarding conditions and to be able to open certain sections of the mountain earlier in the season.
Free burgers will be offered to all and beers to those 21 years or older.
Those who plan on intending should bring work gloves, hiking boots, water and bear spray.
Sleeping Giant is located 48 miles up the North Fork on US 14-16-20 West. Sign-up ahead of time at signupgenius.com/go/8050b45aeaf2fa7f85-fall.
