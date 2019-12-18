Summer Nielson, a Cody Middle School sixth-grader, said just before the vote that it’s her dream to play high school softball.
After a few more comments in support of a program, her dream, and the dream of many in the community, came true.
A push that started in the fall of 2018 came to fruition Tuesday night when the Cody School Board unanimously approved adding softball as a varsity sport at the high school.
Athletic director Tony Hult said the inaugural season would start spring 2021 and include 12 teams, likely six split into two conferences for an all-class sport, similar to tennis. The estimated first year cost is $44,000, with second year costs likely lower with fewer supplies needing to be purchased.
“The cost is outweighed by the Cody girls’ opportunity to play a high school sport and possibly earn a college scholarship,” Cody Pride board president Erin Evans said. “This push has been assisted by many in the community. And the girls were able to learn how to participate correctly in the process to make a change.”
As they were in 2018, before a board with four different faces, the girls who see high school softball in their futures were at the forefront.
Sky Nielson, a third-grader at Wapiti School who stood on a chair to deliver her concise comment, said she really wants to play high school softball someday.
Livingston School fifth-grader Jolene Anderson said her love of the program is about more than what takes place on the field.
“I want to play in high school because I have met some excellent friends in softball, and I’d like to keep making new friends, and it’ll be really fun to play in high school,” she said.
Back in October of 2018 trustees unanimously approved sponsoring varsity softball in the state for many reasons, despite potential costs.
Only trustees Jenni Rosencranse, Stefanie Bell and Tom Keegan remain from that board, but at the time most agreed that while it was important to offer opportunities to all, that adding softball was not necessary for Title IX compliance.
Keegan, while supporting the program, has multiple times raised the fact Cody spends significantly more than the state model for its activities.
And, while also saying she supported the program, Rosencranse said city officials would likely be negotiating with the district on softball field rental rates in future seasons, as has been done the last few years with the Rec Center and swimming.
“I support the program,” she said, “but we may have problems to solve down the road.”
New leadership
Three of the four top positions changed on the school board at the start of the meeting after Rosencranse’s proposal of a new slate of officers was accepted unanimously.
Vice chair Brandi Nelson moved to chair, chair Rosencranse to vice chair, Cathy Roes to treasurer, while Keegan remained as secretary.
A year ago Nelson was a new member on the board after getting the most votes in the school board election.
“I’m honored to sit here and a bit terrified, but it’ll get better,” Nelson said.
