The Yellowstone Regional Airport had record passenger numbers for June and July.
In June, YRA enplaned 4,979 passengers compared to the previous high of 4,907 in June 2018.
July accounted for even higher passenger totals, with 6,521 compared to the previous high of 5,962 passengers in July 2016. YRA achieved another milestone in July with passenger numbers exceeding 6,000 for the first time.
Airport director Bob Hooper said the increased passenger numbers were due to improved flight schedules and competitive fares being offered by both United and Delta airlines. In addition, seasonal weekend service on United Airlines to Chicago returned in June.
The airport boasts free parking, short lines and efficient security screening.
