Now that Kanye West has moved the headquarters for his billion dollar shoe and clothing company to Cody, it appears he is making significant moves toward hiring a new staff to help run the operation here.
Over the last week, 12 Cody-based Yeezy jobs were publicly posted online, on the employment-related search engine Indeed and Adidas website. Yeezy is run as a collaboration with the German sportswear company.
When West recently announced that he is planning on bringing all Yeezy manufacturing to the United States, many speculated whether this means he will bring production and a mass quantity of jobs to Cody.
It appears for now that question remains unanswered due to the nature of the positions.
Eleven of the openings pertain to the creation of prototypes and designs for the company. Those positions are skill-specific and specifically tailored to shoe design, all requiring past experience working with footwear, apparel or general product design.
One office manager position is being offered that requires a more universal skill-set related. This job involves training new employees on company procedures, booking travel accommodations for employees, general administrative duties, building management and other responsibilities. The six month contract job only requires an associate’s degree in a related field.
All of the jobs are full time.
