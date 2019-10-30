A true leader in the museum and art world, Peter Hassrick died Friday at the age of 78.
“Peter was truly one of the giants of the museum world,” said Peter Seibert, Buffalo Bill Center of the West executive director. “The museum world, particularly in the Rocky Mountain states, is small and there are many interconnecting circles. He was regarded by everyone as not only a brilliant scholar but a true gentleman in every sense of the word.”
Hassrick started working as a high school history and Spanish teacher in the 1960s, but later found his true calling in art history.
“Peter was truly one of the most important art historians of his time and no one worked more passionately than he did to bring international attention to western American art,” said Karen McWhorter, curator of the Whitney Western Art Museum. “This unparalleled passion combined with a singular intellect inspired a multitude of influential exhibitions, lectures and publications.”
His career began in Fort Worth at the Amon Carter Museum as curator of collections. In 1976, Hassrick became the director of what was then the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, a position he held for 20 years.
“During his tenure, he catapulted the Center into the national and international spotlight, shored up the institution’s finances, oversaw impressive improvement of the museum’s physical plant, and fostered growth among the collections and staff,” McWhorter said. “Importantly, he oversaw the founding of the Plains Indian Museum in 1979, working hand-in-hand with an advisory board comprised of representatives from tribes around the Plains to create an award-winning facility.”
Hassrick also helped establish a research library in the Center.
“Over time he was responsible for encouraging major gifts of rare books and unique archival collections to the library,” said Mary Robinson, Housel Director of the McCracken Research Library. “Without his persistent efforts and generous contributions, the McCracken Research Library would not be what it is today, a robust and consequential resource for scholarship on the American West. Peter Hassrick was a one-of-a-kind individual. In him we have lost a beloved scholar and colleague.”
Hassrick shaped the Whitney Western Art Museum as well through his acquisition of artwork; publication of articles, essays, books and online resources inspired by the collection, and his organization of many exhibitions including, most recently, Painted Journeys: The Art of John Mix Stanley (2015) and Albert Bierstadt: Witness to a Changing West (2018).
“Peter was full of ideas and was never without an exciting project,” McWhorter said. “He was the kind of person who could easily inspire a roomful of people to join him in any endeavor. When Peter spoke, people listened. When Peter spoke, he was a tough act to follow.”
After leaving the Center, Hassrick became the founding director first of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M., and then of the Charles Russell Center for the Study of Western American Art at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Next he established the Petrie Institute of American Western Art at the Denver Art Museum.
Since 2011, Hassrick served as the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s director emeritus and senior scholar.
“We were so lucky that he decided to return to Cody to ‘retire’ in 2011, although for Peter, retirement looked a bit different than it does for most. He kept an office at the Center and worked longer hours than many paid staff,” McWhorter said. “Peter was my Google … really, he was better than Google. If I had a question related to museum work or western American art or history, I’d ask Peter and be completely confident in his answer.
“He was the final word on innumerable subjects, and I was lucky enough to count him as a friend and colleague for a decade, someone who would always make time for me and my questions.”
Seibert became executive director in November 2018 and said he frequently spoke with Hassrick.
“He was a great personal resource to me and was totally committed to the best interests of the institution,” he said. “Together, we found common ground on the story of Joseph Henry Sharp, the New Mexico and Montana artist, who was Peter’s passion this last year. I was honored in my first few months here that he asked me to write a forward to the book that he wrote on that subject.”
Hassrick is widely acclaimed for his books and catalog raisonnes on Albert Bierstadt, Charlie Russell and Frederic Remington, George Carlin and Buffalo Bill, among others.
“He quite literally “wrote the book” – in his case, books (more than 25 and contributed to more than 50) – on many western American artists including Frederic Remington, Charles M. Russell, A.P. Proctor, Ernest L. Blumenschein, John Mix Stanley, and others,” McWhorter said.
He also made time for younger scholars equally enchanted by the West, so-called “Hassrick mentees.”
“When others might have justifiably rested on their laurels, Peter worked tirelessly to raise up the next generation of western American art enthusiasts,” McWhorter said. “He was a busy man but always offered generously of his time and counsel and supplied good advice and important connections to many at critical junctures in their careers. I count myself among this group of ‘Hassrick mentees,’ and couldn’t be more appreciative of the decade I spent learning alongside Peter.”
Hassrick leaves behind his wife Buzzy, and two sons and their families. Plans for a celebration of life are pending.
