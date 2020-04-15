There has been significant chatter in the Cody community over the past few weeks regarding the presence of out-of-state residents coming to the Big Horn Basin seeking refuge from areas ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Lt. Lee Pence said he has seen the uptick of visitors with his own eyes.
“They’re definitely here,” he said.
Under Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order set nearly two weeks ago, people coming to Wyoming from outside the state for nonbusiness related activities must self-quarantine for two weeks.
Enforceability
But as far as pulling vehicles over with out-of-state plates to make sure they are doing just that and are not spreading contagion of the COVID-19 virus, it does not appear local law enforcement has much ground to stand on.
“There is legal authority if the public health order were to stipulate it,” Pence said. “Hopefully we don’t go there.”
The Park County Sheriff’s Office, WHP and the Shoshone National Forest all said their staff has not been stopping vehicles with out-of-state license plates.
“An out-of-state vehicle plate is not a violation of any Forest Service regulation, and our law enforcement officers have limited authority to enforce state regulations,” said Kristie Salzmann, public affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest. “The legal standard for a traffic stop remains the same as always: reasonable suspicion or probable cause that a crime was committed, is in progress or will be conducted.”
In Montana, where there is a stricter travel ban in place, however, there are National Guard members stationed just outside the Wyoming border stopping vehicles and assessing travelers for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure history. Wyoming residents are allowed to make quick day trips to Billings and Montana for groceries and other essential items, but those staying in Montana for more than a day are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their trip, whichever is shorter.
Lodging numbers
According to data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analytics firm, revenue among Cody Airbnb and VRBO rentals has fallen 50% from Jan. 6 to April 5. The number of total bookings also fell considerably at 72%.
“Showing the extent to which travelers just don’t want to make plans or commit to any new bookings right now due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic,” said Abigail Long, an AirDNA spokeswoman.
At Yellowstone Regional Airport, flight numbers were down 35.9% last month when compared to March 2019. Car rental bookings were also down 25.7%.
But Long also mentioned customers could be renting out properties for a longer period of time. She said globally, 50% of nights booked in the past several weeks are for at least two weeks in length.
“During this huge downturn in travel, many Airbnb hosts are trying to ease the pain by capturing … people looking for longer stays due to work or family commitments, which are also safer for the host communities,” Long said.
She said some rural communities outside urban centers like New York City and Chicago have actually seen a surprising uptick in bookings.
Claudia Wade, executive director of the Park County Travel Council, said any influx of visitors may be largely from those who own a second home in the area.
“There are probably a lot of people here with summer homes,” Wade said. “A lot of people from higher population areas who have come to weather this storm.”
Christopher Parsons, general manager at the Best Western Premier Ivy and Sunset Inn, said business has been slow at the hotel as of late. Most of his customers, which is usual at this time of year, are Wyoming residents who are traveling to Cody for work.
Summer outlook
It’s likely too early into the pandemic to say what summer tourism will look like in Cody. Wade sees international tourist numbers as being extremely minimal in number but the national picture remains hazy.
“Cody is either going to have one of the best years ever or no one (will come) at all,” Park County commissioner Joe Tilden said during a meeting Tuesday.
Parsons said there have been only a few new bookings for the mid-summer months lately, but also no cancellations. Wade said she has seen this trend throughout the Cody lodging industry.
Part of the ambiguity as to what tourism will occur is due to the novel nature of the virus, and also because tourism is historically slow this time of year, so little grounding exists to make comparisons or projections upon.
As far as welcoming guests from only certain parts of the country with lifted travel restrictions, Wade said she couldn’t speak for what individual business’s policies may be.
She did say the travel council will be making a concerted effort this year towards marketing to in-state and regional tourists, promoting the ease of driveability that the Cody and Yellowstone area provides, a harken back to the classic American road trip.
“More … like the trips you did as a kid,” Wade said.
To see short-term rental data for Cody and the rest of the nation, visit airdna.co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.