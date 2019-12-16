CASPER (WNE) — Obamacare open enrollment ended Sunday, and Wyoming premiums as part of the exchange plans are expected to increase slightly compared to last year.
Final numbers will be available in the coming weeks for how many Wyomingites are enrolled on the exchange plans. Data shows that enrollment is lagging behind last year’s figures; there were 12,158 people who had selected a plan heading into the final week, just over 1,000 below a similar time period last year.
That 12,158 figure will increase significantly when the final figures are tallied, as many people will be re-enrolled in their exchange-selected plans. Last year, for instance, nearly 25,000 people were ultimately enrolled, despite the 13,164 captured in the final week snapshot.
The plans are expected to increase by an average 1.16 percent, said Wendy Curran, a spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming. The company provides insurance for the exchanges here. Curran said the reinstatement of the health insurance tax — part of the Affordable Care Act and a tax on health coverage — accounts for the increase.
Curran said this open enrollment period in Wyoming had a sluggish start, though it picked up after Thanksgiving.
According to exchange data from the first half of 2019, 95 percent of Wyomingites with plans through the marketplace used a tax credit to help offset costs, while more than quarter used cost-sharing reductions to further help pay for their plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.