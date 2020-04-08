Before the project started March 2, Cody merchants knew business would likely suffer when construction restricted downtown traffic and parking.
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit Wyoming, and soon after county and state government officials restricted business activity through a series of public health orders and closures.
“The virus has effected us more than anything,” said Carolyn Sharp, former owner of The Village Shoppe.
Her daughter Cherie Fisher now owns the women’s clothing and cosmetics store and bridal shop at 1284 Sheridan.
Both women attended the 9 a.m. weekly roadway project update meeting on Tuesday outside The Irma.
“The governor’s orders are important to think about and to implement as much as possible,” Fisher said.
But it’s also important to continue to take care of customers’ needs, she added.
Still, if COVID-19 was going to happen, it might as well occur while the downtown streets are closed off and parking is less convenient.
“The timing is fortuitous,” Fisher said.
“I wish none of this had happened,” Sharp added. “But it’s the virus that’s thrown us a curve.”
More than 33 years have passed since the Wyoming Department of Transportation last performed maintenance work on the street, which doubles as US 14-16-20 through Cody.
Now in Week 6 of the Cody Improvements Project, work will continue on the north half of Sheridan Avenue from 12th Street to just east of 14th.
Most recently the block on Sheridan between 11th and 12th streets and the north-side intersection of 12th and Sheridan Avenue have been opened.
The north intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan between the Gasthaus Cardi restaurant and Wells Fargo Bank was closed Tuesday morning, resulting in the north-side closure of intersections at 13th and 14th streets.
At the weekly update meeting, Ed Epperson, superintendent with prime contractor S&S Builders, said concrete demolition in the 14th block of Sheridan had started Tuesday and would continue Wednesday.
“By Saturday we hope to open 13th and then jump back to 10th,” he said, referencing the plan to start work on the south side of Sheridan by Monday.
Construction will again start at the intersection of 10th and Sheridan. But this time work will move eastward along the south half.
“We’ll just keep moving down the (south side of the) street like we have been,” Epperson said.
When that happens, the north half of Sheridan will be open to traffic lanes in both directions.
Depending on weather, parallel parking along the north side curb of Sheridan is expected around April 17-18, said Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesperson.
“There’s only been one bad weather day so far,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
