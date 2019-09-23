The Department of the Interior has established a new electric bicycle policy that will allow riders in Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton, and Glacier National Park.
Effective immediately, electric bicycles, which travel at low speed and use power beyond leg power, are permitted in all areas where traditional bicycles are allowed.
Riders must still pedal, but can use the motors to help. Exceptions are in areas open to public motor vehicle traffic.
Those riding the bicycles are subject to following speed limits and traffic laws. Parks personnel can impose restrictions for bicycle and electric bicycle use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.