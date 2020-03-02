The Cody School District is adding funds to get as much work done as it can during the construction of the new transportation complex on Beacon Hill Road.
On Feb. 25 at a special meeting, trustees voted unanimously to modify the motion of Feb. 18 when they to awarded the bid to build the new complex to Groathouse Construction.
The new award includes an additional $175,000 to allow for contingency costs and to accomplish more of the small alternate projects the district has identified as a wish list of sorts.
The modified motion includes a project cost not to exceed $3.599 million.
The four new alternates are projected to cost less than $135,000, leaving more than $40,000 for unforeseen costs.
Those alternate projects include adding concrete aprons, installing an exterior wash slab, constructing the west road and adding asphalt.
Chair Brandi Nelson said adding the other alternates and the contingency funds had been the plan all along, but she hadn’t realized the omission until after the prior board meeting.
At that meeting the local company was chosen over five others.
The bid-award came a little more than a year after trustees voted to move forward on building a new transportation facility on Beacon Hill, as opposed to renovating the current facility on 19th Street.
Since that vote, trustees and staff have worked with architects and other professionals to design a new complex and sell the rest of the land on Beacon Hill, the proceeds of which constitute a large chunk of the money being spent on the project.
The district also plans to sell the current bus barn land once the transportation department has moved to the new location.
The financing will come from a variety of sources, including nearly $2 million from a reserve fund, and the property sale will also provide a sizeable amount of money to help fund the project.
Plans involve a new bus barn, maintenance building and small office building near the Future Farmers of America barn.
Cody School District transportation facility facts
• The school district operates 14 route buses, which enter and exit Sheridan twice per day on school days. Plus, three activity buses are routinely operated.
• There are about 30 school buses.
• Bus-and-driver traffic will mainly occur during early mornings and midafternoons.
• Fifteen staff vehicles are available for check-out each week. If needed, outside parking should be designated.
• Bus barn measures 60-feet-deep by 156-234-feet-long. Depending on bids, there will be room for 20-28 buses.
• Depending on construction bids, some buses and staff vehicles may be parked outside on the west end.
• Buildings will be 75 feet back from the north property line and 275 feet from the area zoned residential to the west.
• The 22 transportation facility employees will park behind the building. No vehicles will need to park on the street.
• Pull-through bays means there will be some bus traffic on the north side, though limited. Most day-to-day traffic will occur on the south side, facing Sheridan.
• A 35-by-33-foot office building will sit east of the bus barn.
• The 85-by-60-foot-deep maintenance shop with 24-1/2-foot-tall walls will go farther east.
• Building heights are below airport-restricted heights.
• Three retention ponds are sized to hold a 100-year, two-hour storm.
• Signage is limited to letters on the building.
