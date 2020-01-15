Cody’s annual March for Life starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Park County Courthouse, with organizers asking people to make a pilgrimage of faith.
The peaceful, prayerful walk goes to Riverside Cemetery for a memorial service, with the event expected to last an hour.
“Will you spend an hour of your life to come together with other Christians and support the rights of the unborn?” The announcement states. “Please join with us in unity to support young mothers and fathers to make wise choices. Please join with us in love and forgiveness to support victims of abortion.”
Organizers cited the Bible passage “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” Jeremiah 29:11.
Soup luncheon hosted by Catholics Unite For Life to follow at St. Anthony’s Church.
For more information contact Leslie, (307) 899-2877. The event is sponsored by Park County Right to Life.
