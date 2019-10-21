Meeteetse will have the opportunity to improve its water infrastructure after receiving a grant and loan from the US. Department of Agriculture.
The town was approved for a $39,000 loan and a $406,000 grant that will be used to make waterline and metering system improvements. This project is part of the previously phased improvements undertaken by Meeteetse which will significantly improve infrastructure efficiencies and safety.
“Building stronger rural communities continues to be a top priority for the Trump Administration,” said Wally Wolski, USDA Rural Development Wyoming State Director. “The funding announced today is another great example of how the president’s commitment to improving infrastructure in rural communities helps ensure that Americans living in those communities have access to the quality infrastructure they deserve and not just in Wyoming, but across the country.”
The award was part of a $201 million investment to improve rural water infrastructure in 31 states.
USDA is providing the funding through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.
USDA awarded nearly $1.8 billion for Water and Environmental Program loans and grants during fiscal year 2019.
In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.
