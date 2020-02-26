Kenneth “Val” Geissler is continuing his intent to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness for the crimes he is accused of.
The 80-year-old Cody man is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution in exchange for payments on a vehicle. He is facing charges for promoting prostitution and unlawful contact occurring during the summer of 2018. The felony charges Geissler is facing each carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750.
Geissler’s public defender attorney Timothy Blatt submitted the not guilty by mental illness plea, which district court accepted for entry on Feb. 20. Geissler and Blatt expressed their intention to pursue this plea as early as April 2019 and the state ordered Geissler to seek an examination from the Wyoming State Hospital.
It was not released whether that examination occurred or what its findings were, but September court documents revealed he and the State were working on plea deal negotiations at that time.
The minor said she started receiving letters after she was loaned a $4,000 car from Geissler in July, with $200 monthly payments. She says he attempted to negotiate sex with her in exchange for payments on the vehicle. Specifically, the minor alleges Geissler told her the car would be paid off if she had sex with him three times, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit goes on to say Geissler hand delivered the letters to the minor and promised her millions of dollars in his will if she became a prostitute.
A January court hearing had been scheduled for forensic evaluation for criminal responsibility hearing to discuss Geissler’s mental competency, in which testimony of Dr. Joseph K. McElhinny was to be heard. That hearing was cancelled the morning of. McElhinny already submitted a report to the court on Geissler last April.
