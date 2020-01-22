A woman was airlifted to Billings on Monday as the result of a single-vehicle rollover on WYO 294 near Clark.
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Todd Hardesty said she was a passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling east on the highway when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve.
Hardesty said the Jeep went on the right side of the road, the male driver turned back to the left, then over corrected to the right. The Jeep went off the left side of the roadway in a broadside skid, rolled over and came to a rest on its top.
The driver was not injured. Names of the occupants were not available, but they were mentioned by emergency personnel during the incident as being 18 years old.
