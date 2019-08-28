A fresh fire ignited by lightning broke out in Yellowstone National Park Monday, burning spruce and fir trees on a half-acre.
The Brimstone Fire resulted in the temporary closing of the Brimstone Bay camp site near the Thorofare Trail.
Fire officials will continue to monitor the fire.
Also, a 1-acre fire of unknown origin continues to be monitored in Yellowstone. This fire was first detected from aircraft Aug. 21 about 3/4 mile from Wyodaho Lake in the Park’s Bechler District.
Located about a mile from the Bechler River Trail, too, the fire was smoldering in grass and being watched by fire personnel.
Access to that area has been restricted for a mile in diameter.
