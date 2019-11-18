Former Cody resident and convicted felon Joseph Underwood is now facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, in Laramie County related to a homicide investigation.
In addition, Underwood is also accused of first-degree sexual assault, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. His charges were filed in Laramie County last Friday.
Underwood's court file is sealed due to the sexual assault allegations, but his charges were available on circuit court computers. Court cases involving sexual assault charges are usually sealed until they are bound over to district court.
In its' justification for sealing the case, the Laramie County Circuit Court office cited the Wyoming state statute related to first degree sexual assault, specifically in which “the victim is physically helpless, and the actor knows or reasonably should know that the victim is physically helpless and that the victim has not consented.”
His initial appearance and preliminary hearing haven’t been scheduled at this time in circuit court because Underwood is still in the Park County Detention Center. It’s anticipated that he will be transported to Laramie County soon to face his murder charge.
On Monday morning Judge Bruce Waters dismissed charges against Underwood for disposing of a human body and three other alleged crimes, to allow Laramie County better ability to prosecute the more heinous charges.
The deceased victim in the case is Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
Her body was found by Cody hunter Marty Dupertuis, wrapped and bound near milepost 67 on WYO 120 South, 1.5 miles west from the highway on a dirt two-track road.
It is believed Elizondo was murdered in Cheyenne before being transported to Cody, according to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.