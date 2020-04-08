Yellowstone Regional Airport is raising fees on both big and small planes to boost revenues.
Although large-scale operators like commercial airlines might get certain loopholes on certain products, they provide a valuable source of overall revenue for the airport, despite there only being two flights daily in the winter months.
“We get $1 million (funding) from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) a year versus $100,000 from general aviation,” YRA Board Chairman Bucky Hall said.
In an effort to raise revenue on the less-revenue producing general aviation side, YRA will be raising its fees and rates on fuel flowage taxes, hangar leases and landing fees.
“I don’t know what else the airport can do but try to work with more revenue,” YRA Board member Jack Way said.
YRA Board member Bob Redmond said keeping revenue up is important to maintaining the airport’s quality, with some of the best emergency response in the state in his opinion.
“It’s nice to have luxuries,” said Heidi Rasmussen, a YRA board member, “but I think most of our operators would be fine with a Powell-level airport.”
The uptick in fuel flowage fees at a March 11 YRA board meeting drew the most pushback, but in the end they were increased by one cent, to a total of nine cents per gallon.
Joel Simmons, Choice Aviation director of operations, said for his customers pumping millions of gallons per year, the difference is stark.
“I’m making literally pennies on them. As we up that it just makes it harder and harder and harder to sell fuel, period,” he said.
Rasmussen said it is industry standard that commercial airlines don’t pay fuel flowage taxes on top of the per-gallon cost.
She opposed increasing fuel taxes that only the general aviation crowd would shoulder, and said she would rather work toward increasing overall fuel sales.
Last year fuel purchases increased by 109,000 gallons at YRA, producing $8,000 in new revenue.
“It could very well be the Kanye (West) effect,” Rasmussen said.
The fuel tax increase was passed with a 4-3 vote.
Aircraft weighing 9,500 pounds or more at landing will now face a $30 charge, a 100% increase from the $15 per landing fee previously imposed. The fees will not impact YRA aviator tenants and those based in Park County, who are not charged per airport policy.
Redmond said about 99% of those landing these 9-person or larger jets are commercial operators.
“No one’s going to say, well Cody charges $15 to land so let’s not go there,” Redmond said with a chuckle. “It’s a small amount and it’s almost entirely commercial aircraft that are doing it- people that are making money.”
Rasmussen said certain individuals were already “squeaking” about the $15 fee. There was brief discussion during the meeting about lowering the bar to 9,000 pounds, a point Hall supported.
“We’re trying to raise money to plow the runways,” Hall said.
Rasmussen countered and recommended bumping up the weight limit up to 9,500 pounds for the $30 fees, which eliminates some smaller aircraft. “We have now doubled the squeakers’ landing fees. They’re going to squeak even louder,” she warned.
The price increase will impact planes weighing up to 16,000 pounds.
In higher weight classes, light jets will increase from $20 to $30, midsize jets will increase from $30 to $40 and super-midsize jets will increase from $50 to $60 per landing.
Heavy jets, mostly made up by Gulfstream planes at YRA, will now be $100, a 25% percent increase. Jets weighing over 150,000 pounds will keep the same $150 landing fee.
The changes are projected to bring in $3,000 additional annual revenue.
Hangar fees, which were last adjusted three years ago to 16.5 cents-21.5 cents per square foot for a total of $4,500-$5,000 annually, were also unanimously approved for a 1.5 cent increase.
Hooper said these increases are dwarfed by the rising costs being felt throughout the entire aviation industry the last few years.
Simmons opposed this increase as well and said it is Choice Aviation that has to deal with complaints from the public about rate hikes. In his view YRA should increase revenue by adding more hangars.
YRA will be adding five more hangars this summer to be leased by Dillon, Mont., operator Kevin Button of Monarch Limited LLC.
Simmons said the YRA board should exist to increase traffic to the airport, not just raise rates at every opportunity.
“We’re trying extremely hard as an FBO (fixed-base operator) to grow and maintain this airport.”
But Hall defended the increase, expressing worry the airport won’t get as much funding as it typically gets from the city and county come budget season in June. The county has spent a better part of the past year trying to figure out how it will solve a $1.9 million deficit.
“We’ve seen more activity at this airport than I’ve seen in 35 years. If we want to move that forward, general aviation needs to be part of that train,” said aviator Greg McCue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.