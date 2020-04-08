Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cam Sholly expects the park to open this summer. Exactly when though is another question.
In a conference call with the Park County commissioners Tuesday, Sholly gave strong signs the scheduled opening is not likely to occur.
“I don’t know if we’ll open in two weeks; I don’t think that will be the case,” he said.
Sholly said he received direction from the Montana, Wyoming and Idaho governors, as well as public health officers and elected officials from the four counties serving entrances into the park when deciding to close temporarily two weeks ago.
“We all agreed it was a prudent course of action,” Sholly said.
The West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Mont., was scheduled to open April 17 and the road from Mammoth Hot Springs, which is accessed year-round from Montana at the North Entrance at Gardiner, was also scheduled to open that same day.
“I don’t foresee us opening in the month of April,” Sholly said. “It’s going to be closer to May and then we’ll see what the virus is doing in Montana and Wyoming and around the country for that matter.”
Sholly never specifically addressed the east gate closest to Cody during the call, but it is scheduled to open May 1.
The South Entrance from Jackson it is scheduled for a May 8 opening. The road between Cooke City and Gardiner stays open year round, but Sholly said this route has been heavily monitored to ensure only people traveling for work have been on it since the closure announcement went in place March 24.
Sholly said he will rely on the same direction from health officers and other elected officials when contemplating when to reopen, but may not wait for a full consensus to make the move, a situation he would consider a “worst-case scenario.”
“It’s probably easier to make a decision to close. There’s probably a lot more consensus on it than when we make the decision to open,” he said.
If the health officers feel comfortable with local restaurants opening back up and social gatherings starting to take place, he said those could be useful cues.
“I think that’s when we want to concurrently have conversations with you (commissioners) and those health officers about what it looks like in Yellowstone,” Sholly said. “It’s important that we try to keep a similar posture if possible.”
When asked by commissioner chairman Joe Tilden who drives the decision to open, if there is federal favor for an opening yet local disapproval, Sholly laughed and said he did not have an exact answer.
“Because of how different the virus is passing through different parts of the country, it’s probably not a one-sized fits all method,” he said, an indication that the nation’s national parks will open back up at different times throughout the summer.
Sholly also indicated he would like to see health orders and COVID-19 cases reduced in the areas surrounding the Park before he performs any openings. The west gate is located in Gallatin County, Mont., which has the most cases in the state at 119 as of Tuesday. The southern portion of the Park is in Teton County, home to the second most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming with 44.
But after a month or even two of delayed openings, Sholly is anticipating pushback from local business communities.
“I’m not naive to the fact … the economic impact of this as time goes on will be in the forefront of people’s minds, even more than they are now,” Sholly said. “I don’t know where the tipping point is, where the fear of the virus is overtaken by the economic consequences of this.”
Sholly does not favor piecemeal openings and said the park can’t keep people from entering based on where they reside.
“People in Bozeman (Mont.) think they’re locals, people in Gardiner think they’re the real locals,” Sholly said.
But Sholly said a gradual opening may occur this summer in the form of limited visitor services, facilities, and open days, that will “ramp up” into normal procedures as the summer progresses.
Despite the current closure and likely delay to opening dates, Sholly said work has been continuing as planned for the upcoming summer season, with snow plowing and construction of new employee housing in full effect, an “aggressive” multi-year project to remove all employee trailers from Yellowstone within the next 24 months. Outside contractors are being screened upon entry into the Park and are required to have a COVID-19 plan in place.
“We’re very focused here on getting work done and being prepared to open,” Sholly said. “We didn’t want to have to tell people when we’re ready to open, ‘Yeah, we still have a month of plowing left.’
“We have every intention of being as prepared as possible when the time comes.”
Sholly said he is still committed to getting permanent YNP employees to register their vehicles in Park County (Wyoming) but feels the majority is already doing this.
“I’m not dismissing the constituents’ concerns ... I think right now our focus needs to be squarely on when we get the park open,” Sholly said. “The situation we’re in can cause much more significant economic impact in Park County than a few license plates.”
Concessionaires like Xanterra Parks and Resorts LLC, which Sholly said paid Park County around $3.7 million and the State of Wyoming about $17 million in taxes last year, are exempt from real and personal property taxes.
“Those numbers may be lower this year, I’m not sure what they’re going to be,” Sholly said.
