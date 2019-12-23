A firearm was discharged by a Park County Sheriff’s Office employee on the West Strip in late October, sending a bullet flying through a vehicle and across Yellowstone Avenue before striking a building nearby. No one was killed or harmed in the incident.
According to the Cody police report, Lance Mathess “negligently” discharged his rifle when attempting to check in at the Wyoming Game and Fish game check station on West Yellowstone Avenue near the South Fork Highway turnoff on Oct. 28.
Mathess was off duty at the time of the event. He is the public affairs officer and search and rescue coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office.
As he waited to be helped at the game station, Mathess told Cody Police Officer Seth Horn he retrieved his rifle and attempted to unload it, operating the bolt of the firearm several times and removing the magazine. He then reported to Horn, as he set the rife down, the weapon discharged because his finger was still on the trigger, causing it to fire.
Horn investigated Mathess’ Dodge Ram 1500 truck and found that the rear passenger door had been hit, with a bullet hole visible in the door. That bullet ended up striking the Best of the West Productions building nearby, after travelling across a busy Cody corridor road.
BOTWP produces an outdoor television series that creates content involving long range hunting firearms and ammunition.
Mathess declined to comment on the incident.
Horn met with Best of the West staff who said they had heard the gunshot but did not immediately notice any bullet holes in the building. After some investigating, it was discovered the bullet travelled through a vent near the top of the building, about 20 feet off the ground.
Horn said there did not appear to be any damage on the interior of the building. BOTWP staff said they were unconcerned with the damage.
“At that time I found that Mathess’ (actions) did not rise to the level of a violation of Wyoming State Statute,” Horn wrote in the report.
