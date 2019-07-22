The Wood River Campground in the Shoshone National Forest will close between Aug. 8 and Sept. 8.
Improvements to the campground and stream restoration will take place during that time.
The work planned includes creation of parking for day-use anglers, improved aquatic habitat and stream bank stability along the Wood River at the campground and enhancement of camp sites and infrastructure at the campground.
For more information, call the Wapiti Ranger District at (307) 527-6921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.