Ryan Quinn was scheduled to change his plea and receive sentencing for allegedly stabbing his wife at a hearing on Sept. 12, but those actions were delayed because of a last minute change of heart from the accusing victim. She now wants to have him imprisoned.
The wife’s name is left out of this story to protect her privacy as a domestic abuse victim.
“Essentially at the 11th hour last night we received that updated impact statement,” Quinn’s public defender Sarah Miles said at the hearing.
The court revealed around 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, the victim sent an email changing her desire for her husband’s sentence to be switched from supervised probation to prison time.
Quinn is accused of physically attacking his wife with a serrated knife at their home March 20, allegedly stabbing her in the back.
Months had passed between her original statement and the change, but Judge Bill Simpson said the difference, although last-minute, was fully in her legal rights to make.
“I want to make sure all sides are treated fairly,” Simpson said. “This is very emotional, very difficult. I understand it and I’m not critical of it in the least.”
Simpson said he is not sure if he will follow the victim’s recommendation, but wants to communicate with her to lock down a full understanding of her desires, which she will be asked to submit in writing.
It was revealed during the hearing that she no longer lives in Wyoming. At first Simpson recommended that she appear by phone for testimony during the next hearing, but after being told she does not want to do this, Simpson said he will not force her to appear in any capacity.
Quinn was originally going to plead no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but decided to rescind that plea until the victim’s position is locked down.
“I may not accept it,” Simpson told Quinn before he made his decision to delay.
Quinn will be allowed to present witnesses at the hearing.
If found guilty of aggravated assault, he could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Per his no contest plea, charges for domestic battery, interference with an emergency call and driving under the influence of alcohol were to be dismissed. The plea was also to come with a term of four years supervised probation, in which he would have been mandated to comply with treatment recommendations.
He is scheduled for another sentencing and plea change hearing Oct. 23. He is still in custody with $50,000 cash-only bond.
