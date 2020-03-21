Cody police officers were able to use spike strips to end a vehicle chase that began in Powell early in the morning Saturday and ended off of Big Horn Avenue near Cooper Lane.
One suspect was taken into custody in Powell at the end of an earlier chase. While Cody officers were not able to locate the suspect or suspects in the second vehicle that was stopped in Cody despite combing fields near Cooper Lane, they are not believed to be at large.
“The Cody Police Department has received information regarding persons of interest in this case, and the suspect(s) of the second vehicle are not considered to be at large,” officer John Harris said in a release.
The wide-ranging series of incidents began at 3:14 a.m., when Cody police received a report of a stolen pickup truck from the 2000 block of 26th Street. The vehicle owner had started his vehicle to warm it up and left it unattended, when he later went to leave his residence he noticed his vehicle was gone. A description of the stolen vehicle was provided to area law enforcement and about 20 minutes later a Powell officer located two vehicles traveling next to each other at a high rate of speed traveling east into Powell on U.S. 14A.
One of the vehicles matched the description of the stolen truck. The stolen truck fled when the officer attempted to stop it, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a Powell police vehicle before
crashing into the Canal near W. Coulter Avenue and Road 10. The female inside the stolen truck was taken into custody by Powell officers.
During their investigation, Powell Police observed the other vehicle that was witnessed driving into Powell with the stolen truck. Powell officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle and a second vehicle pursuit ensued westbound on U.S. 14A towards Cody. The pursuit was joined by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
At 6:15 a.m., Cody Police were notified of the pursuit and deployed the spike strips near Beacon Hill. At 6:23 a.m., the suspect vehicle arrived at that location and was successfully rendered inoperable by the spike strips. The suspect vehicle stopped in the 3500 block of Big Horn Avenue and the suspect or suspects fled on foot in an
unknown direction. Multiple eyewitnesses posted about seeing officers with rifles searching fields near Cooper Lane and Eagle Recovery was called to tow three of the four vehicles involved in the pursuits.
The second vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Billings.
This case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.