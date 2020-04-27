Yellowstone National Park’s largest concessionaire has announced it will not begin operations until June 15, and some of its most iconic structures may not open at all this summer.
The Park itself is also closed, with likely delays to opening the east gate.
Xanterra Travel Collection, operator of more than 830 buildings, nine hotels and more than 30 food service facilities and tour operations, said when operations do begin lodging and service operations will be limited. It’s operations at other parks are also delayed.
Rick Hoeninghausen, a media representative for Xanterra, said initially, lodging operations will be limited to cabins with private bathrooms – meaning only Frontier Cabins, Western Cabins, and Cottages at Old Faithful, Canyon, Mammoth and Lake areas will open.
The Old Faithful Inn however, does not have an opening date, along with Grant Village, and Roosevelt Lodge. Those with reservations at any of these lodging facilities during the closure will have their reservations canceled and refunded their money.
“Right now we need to share in the effort to work together and get through this difficult time,” said Andrew Todd, president and CEO of Xanterra in a press release.
Food services, tours and activities, and gift shops will also be limited in their operations.
All Xanterra-operated campgrounds are set to open except the Fishing Bridge RV Park.
“Xanterra is working closely with the National Park Service as well as the states of Wyoming and Montana to start welcoming guests on a somewhat limited basis and is taking a measured approach to protect the wellness of employees, visitors and local residents,” Hoeninghausen said.
Tours and activities will be limited and there will be no road-based tours like Scenicruise, Stagecoach rides, or the Old West Cookout.
Packages will not be available due to limited services, and group bus and van transportation appears to be discontinued for the season. Xanterra will work to provide refunds on these cancelled services as well, Todd said.
Delaware North, another major YNP concessionaire, has not announced any plans for its seasonal employees, but in the beginning of April put more than two-thirds of its 3,100 full-time employees on temporary leave, and the remaining portion on leave effective April 16, according to The Buffalo News.
Xanterra said staff will focus on disinfecting and cleaning areas to maintain health and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.