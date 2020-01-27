The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office has analyzed the purchase of 1,820 acres of land west of Cody.
The bureau said the acquisition will improve public access for recreation opportunities and protect critical wildlife migration corridors.
The BLM received an appropriation from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to purchase the private inholding on top of Sheep Mountain, which will provide public access to 17,000 acres of adjacent public land.
To review and comment on the environmental assessment, visit the project’s ePlanning site at go.usa.gov/xdYqs. Comments through ePlanning must be received by Feb. 20, 2020. Comments may also be mailed to AFM Minerals and Lands, BLM Cody Field Office, 1002 Blackburn Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
The Sheep Mountain acquisition would not result in a net gain of federal ownership within the Cody Field Office area. Since 1980, the field office has conveyed approximately 31,300 acres and acquired 17,800 acres through disposal and exchange.
For more information, contact Cody Field Office Assistant Field Manager Chad Krause, (307) 578-5900.
