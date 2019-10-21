Nov. 1 is a special day for Cody people.
For several years now, Mayor Matt Hall has proclaimed Nov. 1 as Extra Mile Day.
Acknowledging Cody is a community where individuals and organizations “go the extra mile” to make a difference in their community, the mayor’s proclamation says Cody is among the 575-plus Extra Mile cities in America.
Extra Mile communities set Nov. 1 aside as a day to recognize a special vibrancy exists within the community when its individual citizens collectively go out of their way in personal effort, volunteerism and service.
“I urge each individual in the community to take time on this day to not only ‘go the extra mile’ in his or her own life, but to also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country or world a better place,” Hall said while reading the proclamation during the Oct. 15 city council meeting.
At the same meeting, the council approved street closures for two upcoming events whose organizers epitomize the spirit of going the extra mile for fellow community members.
Cody’s annual Downtown Halloween Festival on Oct. 31 is sponsored by the Cody Events Committee.
Sheridan Avenue between 10th and 15th streets will be closed to traffic 3:30-6 p.m.
Cody School District’s All-City Veterans Day program presented by school staff and students will be Nov. 11.
Beck Street between 9th and 10th streets will be blocked to traffic on that Monday 6 a.m.-noon to facilitate transportation of elderly citizens from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West parking lot to the program in Sweitzer Gym.
