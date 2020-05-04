More than two decades after its founding, the Cody Archery Club is taking steps to build an indoor shooting range on BLM land it subleases from the City of Cody.
The club plans to have the foundation ready by spring of 2021, if not sooner, and the building shell constructed by fall of 2021.
“Over the past decade our club has discussed the possibilities of constructing an indoor shooting range that would allow us to host events year-round, support local youth groups, partner with other nonprofits, and bring new recreational opportunities to our community,” wrote Nicholas Hummel, CAC president, in a Feb. 21 report.
The Cody Archery Club maintains a 93-acre archery range, parking area and equipment building about six miles east of Cody off the Greybull Highway.
The CAC was founded in 1997 with the support of Wyoming Game and Fish, BLM, City of Cody, Park County Recreation Board and many Cody businesses.
To help the archery club obtain the land, the City of Cody entered into a lease agreement with the BLM in 1997 and has maintained the lease ever since, according to Barry Cook, city administrator.
At about the same time, the city made a deal with the archery club, allowing the group to sublease the BLM land.
“The city entered an agreement with the archery club to sublease the BLM land from the city, so they maintain the site for recreational purposes,” Cook said. “Therefore, we don’t have to pay the BLM and we don’t charge the archery range.”
In recent consent agenda action, the city council granted Mayor Matt Hall authority to sign a letter supporting the Cody Archery Club’s plan to build an indoor shooting range on the BLM land. The motion notes an agreement is needed between the City of Cody and BLM and also between the city and Cody Archery Club.
“We needed to update the agreement with the BLM to say the city would allow a building on the land,” Cook said. “They’re OK with it as long as the city is OK with it.”
The CAC is a family oriented, nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a safe and welcoming environment where outdoor enthusiasts and archers of all levels and backgrounds can enhance their skills.
By hosting indoor shooting events throughout the year, the club hopes to grow membership numbers.
According to Hummel, Park County 4-H archers are one group sure to benefit. Over the past few years, they’ve moved practice and event locations eight times, which has hindered the number in 4-H who participate in archery.
“Our proposed building will provide a stable central location for them to practice and hold their county events,” he wrote.
With 4-H on board, the CAC is asking other organizations such as Downrange Warriors, Disabled Hunters of Wyoming and RunCodyWY Races to help as well.
