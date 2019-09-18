A new face has taken over the task of defending homeland security in Park County.
Jack Tatum held a Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting Aug. 20, in front of about 50 of the county’s top officials. The event was as much a meet and greet as a teaser for how he plans to lead moving forward.
Tatum is responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the activities related to emergency operations for the county, and ensuring that local emergency operations response agencies and the general public are prepared for any hazard or emergency.
Public outreach
Tatum began his career with the fire mitigation arm of the U.S. Forest Service in 2008 in Townsend, Mont. In 2011, he transferred to the Big Horn Basin in the Lovell-Greybull area before eventually settling in Cody in 2015.
Shortly after taking the job in June, Tatum found himself rummaging through old sandbags, cots, Korean War-era sleeping bags, bottled water, generators and trailers in the old law enforcement building where his department works out of. Deciding which items to salvage or retire, he was in many ways performing an act emblematic to what his focus will be in his new leadership role: integrating new ideas and approaches for the tried and true.
Tatum said one of his prime initiatives is to make the homeland security department more active and public facing by growing response actions and communications.
“We’ve got to be each other’s eyes and ears out there,” Tatum said. “If I see something out there that could positively or negatively (affect) public health, I want to be getting that to (the public).”
He said this will include more Threat Hazard Identification Risk Assessment training and LECP meetings. The LECP meetings could be held with a specific focus, such as “dealing with different scenarios or dealing with EOC (emergency operations center) stuff,” he said.
Tatum said he plans to coordinate with county officials to determine what kind of training sessions the public would most benefit from.
Just two weeks after that meeting Tatum was called into action for his first emergency response event, setting up an evacuation check-in station at the courthouse for Fishhawk Fire. He also worked with resident Megan Hall to track and inventory people willing to donate items or time towards the wildfire efforts.
“I think it’s a fantastic jump off point for the community emergency response team,” Tatum said.
In the past, the Community Emergency Response Team provided a community-based incident response and training team in Park County, but Tatum said CERT has “fallen by the wayside” in recent years. He wants to restart this group with an emphasis on personal preparedness.
“It all starts with the individuals, the individual families and we can build on that,” he said. “We want to have folks volunteer because really it’s going to be the community in large field disaster that will be our workforce.”
When it comes to emergency disaster communication between the sheriff’s office, public health office, West Park Hospital and Park County Fire District, every party must take part in order to ensure effective response. Tatum said he would also like to utilize Cody School District busses in an emergency moving forward.
If disaster strikes, an incident command center is typically set up on the site of a disaster epicenter or near, but “you don’t want to become part of the incident,” Tatum said.
During the 1988 Yellowstone fires, Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield said ICC was stationed out of the old law enforcement center basement, but in the instance of the Fishhawk Fire, the command center was set up closer, at the Buffalo Bill State Park, about 29 miles to the east.
Tatum is also responsible for obtaining reimbursement from Washington if a natural disaster strikes Park County.
“If we have some sort of incident my office would be involved in paying the bills and whatever else we need,” Tatum said.
Future of homeland security
Tatum said he plans to purchase a drone for his department that not only can provide overhead video, but also aerial infrared for wildfires and search and rescue missions.
He said he also wants county residents to become more independent from the fallout of possible disasters by installing home gardens, urban chicken ranches and solar panels in their homes.
Another change that will occur under Tatum’s tutelage is that he will report to Sheriff Scott Steward and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. This will allow for better coordination between dispatch and coordinated safety and emergency efforts.
“I think Jack has done a phenomenal job cleaning up stuff and getting organized,” Steward said. “He brings in fresh blood and fresh ideas and I think it’s going to work well on all of us.”
