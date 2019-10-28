Park County unemployment bucked the state trend and remained at 3.3 percent for September while the state average rose to 3.8.
The low unemployment rate in the area was paired with a strong month of sales tax collections, evidence of a strong start to fall among local businesses.
As of mid-October many businesses are still hiring, from restaurants to retail stores. UPS also recently announced it is hiring seasonal employees in the region in advance of the busy holiday shipping period.
It is too early to know how long Park County can hold onto low unemployment numbers, as early in the year the county was consistently higher than the state average.
The state average increased from 3.7 percent in August to 3.8 percent in September. It remained lower than its September 2018 level of 4.2, but was slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5. Wyoming’s labor force was essentially unchanged from a year earlier.
Most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and fell from August to September. The largest decreases occurred in Campbell County, where unemployment fell 4.5-3.9; Platte County, where unemployment fell from 3.6-3.1; Goshen County (3.7- 3.4); and Crook County (3.1-2.8).
From September 2018 to September 2019, unemployment fell in almost every county. Large decreases were seen in Uinta (4.2-3.5), Natrona (4.4-3.7), Weston (3.3-2.7), Sweetwater (4-3.4), Niobrara (3.1-2.5), Fremont (4.5-3.9), and Converse (3.4-2.8).
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 291,400 in September 2018 to 294,100 in September 2019, a gain of 2,700 jobs.
