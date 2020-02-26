While many people looking for wolves will never spot them, a pack has been viewed multiple times between Sunday and Tuesday along the North Fork Highway near Blackwater Ranch.
Game and Fish biologist Dusty Lasseter said while he hadn’t spotted the pack himself, it was likely the Pahaska Pack of 8-9 wolves, mostly black, that wander a wide area in the region.
“Wolves just move a lot and they like a sunny ridge where they can look out at the landscape,” he said. “I would expect in the next couple of days they will have moved.”
There is also the Elks Fork pack nearby that contains four wolves.
G&F will release its annual report on Wyoming wolf populations the first week of April, which will be available on its website.
Last year’s report listed at least 286 wolves in the state at the end of 2018, in 46 packs – including 20 breeding pairs.
Of the total, there were 80 wolves and nine packs in Yellowstone National Park, 10 wolves and two packs on the Wind River Reservation and 196 wolves and 35 packs in Wyoming outside Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Reservation.
Lasseter said like any animal, the appropriate thing to do if you see wolves is to maintain a safe distance and to be respectful, like with any wildlife.
