The 12th annual Meeteetse Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled for Feb. 8-9 and a new tagged fish competition will be part of the event.
Organizers at the Meeteetse Visitors Center are soliciting donated items for the breakup banquet and sponsor commitments for a cash prize if the tagged fish is caught on one of the two angling days.
The Visitors Center is seeking pledges of a minimum of $250 for the tagged fish. This prize is in addition to the usual money payouts for derby catches.
Anglers fish on frozen Upper Sunshine Reservoir and Lower Sunshine Reservoir.
The Visitors Center will accept donations for the post-fishing raffle and sponsor pledges at the office, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.