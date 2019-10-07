As fall takes over from summer in Yellowstone National Park, all wildfires within the 2.2-million-acre Park have been declared out.
Cold temperatures, combined with rain and snow have eliminated the small fires that were burning in remote areas.
Currently, the danger from fresh fires is rated low.
