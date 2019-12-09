A 10-year study of bison habits within the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park indicates the presence of the animal roaming the 2.2-million acres is good for the area.
The combined efforts of the National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey, University of Wyoming and University of Montana produced the study released last week.
The findings about bison migration and grazing were published in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”
The park is obligated, due to agreements with other agencies, to manage for a herd of roughly 3,500-4,000 animals. The study shows bison “shape vegetation cycles and enhance growth throughout the summer.”
The scientists had the assistance of NASA satellites to watch bison movements.
Bison migrations only somewhat followed the greening of the park as spring took hold and summer kicked in. This was unlike other animals in the park, which are more wedded to the explosion of warm-weather greenery in their movements.
According to Dr. Chris Geremia, the main author of the study and the senior bison biologist in Yellowstone, “Whereas migratory mule deer closely choreograph their movements so they are in synchronization with the flush of fresh green grass as it moves up the mountain, bison movements are not so constrained. They make their own fresh grass by grazing intensely in large aggregations.”
Bison, it seemed, returned to areas they had already visited after plants had regenerated. That was unlike the other ungulates.
“These unprecedented findings teach us about the complexities of wild bison and underscore the critical ecological role they play on the Yellowstone landscape,” said superintendent Cam Sholly.
