As the state enters a new opening-up phase with conditions to manage public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, city facilities will remain closed to the public at least through May 15.
Last week Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issued new operation mandates effective Friday that allow conditional openings of certain businesses, facilities and schools.
One City of Cody exception is the Rec Center, where staff are working toward re-opening with a variety of restrictions, regulations and requirements.
With Tuesday as a new target opening date, employees continued on Monday to prepare the facility – including the aquatic center – with measures to ensure operations meet and maintain public health requirements.
Check the Rec Center’s Facebook page for up-to-date information about date and hours.
The locker rooms and showers will remain closed. Patrons should plan to come and go without use of changing rooms, locker rooms and showers.
City staff continue to provide services within adapted procedures. The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act and Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act are active for city workers who are sick or taking care of ill family members.
In-state travel restrictions are in effect until Friday, meaning city employees must receive approval to travel for work outside of Park County. Travel status is unknown after Friday.
For information about specific city services, call City Hall, (307) 527-7511.
