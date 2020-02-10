The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for a biennial budget session where one item matters above all others – passing the budget.
For that reason, said Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) at a recent forum, nonbudget bills require a 2/3 majority to make it out of committee and even be considered.
“The budget is the only one that doesn’t take the 2/3 majority to be introduced,” he said.
The short session also doesn’t allow much time for bills to make their way to the house or senate floor.
Wednesday at noon is the deadline for all bill drafts to be in final form to the Legislative Service Officer, and Friday is the final day for bills to be introduced.
Bills that make it to the full house or senate have to reach the other chamber by Feb. 27.
Bills need to have passed the final third reading in the other chamber by March 10 to become law.
That hasn’t stopped a flood of bills from heading to the LSO’s office, Kost said, although legislators may only introduce three bills each.
But the legislators know the first priority.
“The primary focus is supposed to be on the budget,” said Rep. David Northrup (R-Powell).
