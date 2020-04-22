S&S Builders is on track to complete Phase 1 of a state road rehabilitation project in downtown Cody by the June 15 contract deadline.
“For the most part we’re on schedule, or a little ahead,” said Ed Epperson, S&S Builders superintendent.
The $4.93 million Wyoming Department of Transportation project is divided into two phases this year with a two-month break to avoid disrupting business activity during the usual peak tourist season.
But the novel coronavirus disease, responsible for a severe drop in commerce in Cody, has overshadowed any construction issues. The nearly empty parking spaces on Sheridan along with an expected decline in tourism have some people starting to rethink the schedule.
The possibility was briefly discussed at the 9 a.m. weekly public project update meeting outside The Irma on Tuesday.
James Blair, chief operating officer at Blair Hotels in Cody, asked if it’s feasible for construction to continue past the June 15 cutoff.
“All the major operations have canceled everything in June, and now we’re into July,” Blair said of hotel bookings.
While visitors from the region could replace tourists from afar, he said local numbers won’t be a fifth of those normally seen.
“I can tell you right now with confidence, you have another month – maybe longer,” Blair said.
Todd Frost, WYDOT resident engineer, said they are considering a change. However, the decision depends on how contractors have scheduled their crews for the summer.
“We’re just waiting to see if they can manage it,” he said.
WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers referenced the uncertainty of living in the midst of a pandemic.
“Now, none of us knows what’s ahead,” he said “Every day we’re without information. Everyone’s minds are spinning.”
He said they would probably know more come May 1.
S&S Builders project manager Kurt Countryman liked the idea of speeding up the process to avoid cooler fall temperatures.
“Pouring concrete in warmer temperatures instead of September and October is a benefit,” he said.
Whether businesses impacted by such a change would support the move would also be considered.
Beers said any decision to change the schedule would require public notice and comment.
Project update
S&S Builders reopened the north intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue on Monday, making curbside parking available along all businesses on the north side.
In Week 8 of the 2020 Cody Improvement Project, contractors are proceeding with concrete demo and replacement on the south side of Sheridan Avenue from the 10th and Sheridan intersection by the courthouse to the 11th Street intersection by the Cody Heritage Museum.
Traffic signals from 12th and Sheridan and to the east are operating as normal and, other than the work zone, which has a 20 mile per hour speed limit, traffic is flowing as normal.
There is one problem.
“People are going too fast,” Beers said.
Drivers need to slow down to protect construction workers, he said.
