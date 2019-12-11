Wyoming’s lone congresswoman is a solid ``no’’ vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.
Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has been outspoken against impeachment, calling it in recent speeches a ``sham’’ and waste of time.
Cheney is the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House. She confirmed Thursday she would vote against impeachment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday told lawmakers to draft articles of impeachment against Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democracy is at stake and Trump has left lawmakers with no choice but to act, Pelosi said.
