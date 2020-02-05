In their goal to find solutions for a $1.9 million budget deficit, Park County officials have started investigating options for outsourcing the custodial program.
In January, the county asked a few local custodial companies to provide cost estimates for what it would take to take over the county’s custodian services. This was not considered an official request for proposal bid process and more a fact-finding mission, multiple Park County commissioners said.
“There has been a lot of turmoil stirred up on Facebook about this,” Brian Beavers, a maintenance technician for Park County buildings and grounds, said.
The commissioners have stipulated that any agreement with a private company would have to stipulate all current county custodial workers be hired on.
Mike Garza, buildings and grounds superintendent for Park County, said many of his custodians were alarmed by the outsourcing consideration. Although the rehire contingency would ensure all 15 custodians continued employment, there would be no guarantee as to how long they would be retained by the private employer and what benefits they may receive.
Austin Hunter, owner of Powell-based Hunter Clean Care, said he was first called by a county official during the summer about offering his services for custodial work, and then approached again recently for the rough price estimate. He said if he came to an agreement with the county, he could not offer the same health benefits that the county currently provides custodians.
“Not even close,” Hunter said.
Hunter said he would likely offer “very basic” benefits including retirement and supplemental health insurance. He said employees would likely be guaranteed employment for a “trial period.”
“We’d really like to help our county if that’s the direction they want to go,” Hunter said.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel has been one of the most outspoken advocates of the outsourcing consideration. He said the trial period Hunter referred to would likely last 3-6 months.
“I work for the people of Park County paying bills,” he said. “I’m not going to subsidize people. It’s not that I don’t feel for them, it’s just that I don’t care to waste money.”
Commissioner Chairman Joe Tilden met with the county’s custodians recently to clear up any confusion and explain the outsourcing request. He and Garza both said this alleviated many concerns felt by the staff.
“It went extremely well,” Tilden said. “There were a lot of rumors flying around so I wanted to set the record straight.”
The county spends $421,477 a year on its custodial wages. Of the 14 employees, 12 are full-time and two part-time.
Each of the five commissioners make $36,174 a year for their work along with $2,000-$3,000 in travel and meeting stipends.
“I’m here to save the county money, that’s my job,” Thiel said.
At a Jan. 21 commissioner meeting, Thiel had the board reconsider hiring for a full time building and grounds maintenance position that was already approved and up for advertising. After a 19-minute discussion no change was made.
“I appreciate the look-back, it helped me,” Commissioner Jake Fulkerson said.
The county will finalize its next budget in July, at which time will also likely decide what the plan is for the custodial department.
