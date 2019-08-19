Northwest College is gearing up for the new school year, which will see slightly fewer students and less staff, but also new programs and rising graduation rates.
“We have some exciting things happening on campus as we start a new school year,” president Stefani Hicswa said. “I am always excited about the beginning of a year and this year is no different.”
Resident assistants, members of the soccer and volleyball teams are already moved in and kick-off weekend for new students started Saturday.
There may be a few less students. Hicswa said enrollment appears to be down a bit for the fall compared to last year, but final numbers won’t be available until after the first day of classes.
She is hoping more last-minute students dive in as there is still time to register for fall semester and apply for financial aid.
“We still have scholarship dollars available for adult students who are interested in starting a degree or completing their degree,” she said.
As an open admissions college, the school only requires a high school diploma or equivalent to be accepted. ACT or SAT scores are not necessary and there’s the opportunity to transfer in credits from another school. Credits earned can also be transferred from NWC to a four-year school.
Hicswa said the school is excited about a new degree being offered in conservation law enforcement.
“As well, we are piloting a surgery technician degree this fall,” she said. “Due to demand in Cody last year, we started offering our licensed practical nursing program through the Cody Center.
“Many people do not know that they can complete an associates degree from NWC without ever needing to leave Cody,” she said.
The school also offers online degree options.
A focus on degree programs and accessibility has led to high graduation rates when compared to the state’s other two-year schools.
“Over the last few years we have implemented student success programs which have resulted in the highest graduation rates in college history,” Hicswa said.
The school is also eyeing a new $20 million Trapper Center on campus with funds coming from the state and, they hope, through a local capital facilities sales tax.
That money is separate from the funds needed to pay salaries.
“Due to budget reductions we are not filling 29 positions this fall,” she said. “As much as possible, we have made every effort to ensure that the staffing pattern changes we have made will not negatively impact students.”
Hicswa is also looking to keep the integrity of the school at a high level – the last four audits have been clean with no recommendations and the last accreditation visit was one of the best in college history.
“All of this speaks to the amazing quality of NWC,” she said. “The faculty and staff care about student success and it shows.”
