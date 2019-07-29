A four-acre fire that burnt grass and sage at the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park Friday evening was quickly doused.
The blaze was noticed at about 6 p.m.
Described as “a human-caused fire” by the National Park Service, it was between the North Entrance and the Gardner River. The origin remains under investigation.
A secondary, half-acre-sized fire sparked across the river as well.
The inward bound gate to the Park was shut for 90 minutes, although vehicles were still able to exit on the Old Gardiner Road.
There was no threat to visitors or any structures.
The Park Service issued an appeal to people who were in the vicinity Friday at that time and may have information about visitors using the picnic area near the North Entrance Station.
They are urged to call the Tip Line at (307) 244-2132. Those who call can stay anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.