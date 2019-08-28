School has started, darkness comes sooner and nights are cooling down. But don’t pack swimsuits away just yet.
After manufacturer delays set the project back 4-5 weeks, Cody’s half-million-dollar 18-feature splash pad at Mentock Park is set to open Sept. 10.
On that Tuesday, the Cody Recreation Splash Park will be turned on and opened to the public at 6 p.m.
“We’re excited to have it open,” Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said.
Despite this season’s abnormally cool weather come opening week, it appears temperatures could hover around 80 degrees. AccuWeather’s forecast for Sept. 10 shows a 79 degree high, 49 degree low, and rain showers possible.
Manufacturer delay
Originally, plans were to complete construction by late July or early August. The project was put on hold when the Iowa company that manufactures parts shut down production for a month or so.
Manchester anticipates leaving the splash pad open to the end of September, weather permitting. The short-term “soft opening” is a test run before the long-awaited water feature is opened for a full season come spring-summer 2020.
Area children no doubt look forward to using the colorful water features, some with LED lights.
Manchester said residents of a facility across Cougar Avenue to the north are excited as well. Absaroka Assisted Living has offered to sponsor the 2020 grand opening – date to be determined.
Donated funds
Cody people have been asking for some type of outdoor water recreation feature or water play space for the past decade or two.
Now thanks to Cody Recreation Foundation, serving as project sponsor, that dream is reality. Crucial to success were the generous donors along with city council cooperation and support.
In all, local and county tax-funded recreation districts and private foundations have pledged $546,345.
Recently joining the list of contributors are the Edgar & Elsa Prince Foundation and the Beaumont Family – each donating $10,000.
According to Manchester, the Beaumonts, who are part-time Cody residents, saw a poster at the Rec Center and said they would like to support the project.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said.
The Edgar and Elsa Prince Foundation was formed by billionaire auto-parts manufacturer Edgar Prince and his wife Elsa Prince-Broekhuizen.
According to online sources, the foundation is primarily run by their children who include U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Emily Wierda and Erik Prince.
The family has owned property in the Wapiti Valley.
Timer play
Last spring the Cody Recreation Foundation board hired Pryor Mountain Engineering, Cowley, to design a 6,000-square-foot splash pad.
Water features with LED lights are integrated into the hexagon-shaped surface. The overall pad, however, will not have overhead lighting.
The project includes a small, split-face masonry block building at 901 Blackburn to house pumps, equipment and controls for the splash pad.
Manchester said a fence will go up next spring.
A basic splash pad consists of small water jets shooting vertically from a cement pad or water sprayed from overhead fountains. The pad has built-in drains and can be operated on timers to conserve water.
Water will gravity-flow down six drainage grates and collect in a concrete underground tank.
Because water will recycle through the features, after the initial fill each year the splash pad will not require much additional water. Pryor estimates the splash pad will use about 17,000 gallons for an entire summer season.
When the pad is not in use, features will automatically shut off, and can be reactivated with motion. One, two or any number of features may be programed to automatically turn on and off.
Manchester said the amount of daylight could dictate water feature settings. The trial period will allow them to play with the LED timer and determine the best settings for the time of year.
All-inclusive
Mentock Park is the sight of Cody’s new all-inclusive playground, funded by grants and donations.
The nearby splash pad is also designed as an all-inclusive area with play barriers and features of different textures.
Extending an existing sidewalk to the edge of the splash pad will provide handicap access.
O&M
Upon its completion, the recreation foundation plans to donate the splash pad to the city, which then will take over its ongoing operation and maintenance. While the council was open to building a splash pad on Mentock Park ground, it has been clear: The city would not pay for construction nor would it assume operation and maintenance costs.
Annual O&M costs are estimated at $7,000. In addition to the $150,000 Nielson Family-Choice Aviation has donated toward construction, the family has agreed to pay operation costs for up to five years.
