Box fans placed on top of stalls worked overtime in the goat barn to keep animals cool on a hot start Tuesday to the Park County Fair.
Meaghan McKeen of Powell had been encouraging her three boer goats to drink to stay hydrated, mother Laurel McKeen said as she considered possibly adding more in the cooling department.
Outside the dairy barn the preferred method appeared to be simply hosing down the stock.
Trenton Kawano, 11, and his cousins Alan, 12, and Kevin, 9, Zhang had another method outside the carnival entrance -- ice cream. It wasn't their favorite fair food, for two of them that was a cheeseburger, but was it right to beat the heat?
"Yes," Alan said.
The afternoon cool-down was something of a reward for a long day. Trenton shows goats and the Powell residents, along with mother Tina Kawano, had been at the Park County Fairgrounds since around 8 a.m. to prepare.
"It's a long day and we're here every day of the week," Tina said. "Now we're relaxing today, tomorrow is work."
There's a lot of work, Claire Ostrom of Cody had to run into the sheep barn to collect her sheep, Gamora, that had run away from her while she worked on getting everything together. That was a first, but not totally unexpected.
"It's not the first time she's acted up," Ostrom said.
Back in the goat barn, Kate Mainwaringo, 10, of Powell, was busy taking care of her three boers, slipping in each stall with feed. It's her second year showing the animals.
"They bond with you, they just have a personality of their own," she said. "It's cool to see how they react in showing."
For the many people walking by the various food trucks and listening to the free acts, the day was simply the first chance to enjoy the fair.
Brad Trowell and his wife, from Lovell, watched as their grandson Liam Showalter, 3, ran around trying to burst the huge balloons being released by a performer with a variety of bubble sticks.
"He goes to the bubbles everytime," Trowell said.
Before the evening breeze cooled the area, many people were going to the Heart Mountain Hall to browse static displays, watch flower judging and enjoy the AC.
How much of Brandon Douglas' decision to enter the hall came down to the heat?
"Probably 50 percent," he said.
Daughter Riley, 9, said she enjoyed looking at the artwork and the cakes, especially one made to look like an ocean scene, complete with seashells and a message in a bottle.
Their next stop was the granstands for pig wrestling. Riley, about to turn 10 Wednesday, was gearing up for her first crack at a pig.
