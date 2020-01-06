When high dollar equipment purchases are sought by government agencies, the goal is to spend the lowest amount possible. The City of Cody recently bypassed three lower offers when sanitation truck bids from two Wyoming-based companies did not meet required specifications as advertised.
By accepting one of the two highest bids for sanitation truck purchases, the City of Cody Public Works Department intends to save money and time in the long run by purchasing the type of equipment city mechanics are capable of diagnosing and servicing.
Council members accepted a $494,680 bid submitted by Floyd’s Truck Center for two new diesel sanitation trucks. The units replace two old Freightliner sanitation trucks offered in trade as part of the bid.
“We are trying to be deliberate in our purchases to make sure vehicles purchased can be worked on in our shop,” public works director Phillip Bowman said explaining to councilors on Dec. 17 why he recommended they approve buying higher-priced trucks.
The city saves money by using its own mechanics to service the trucks in the city shop and avoids having to send vehicles out of town for service.
“It’s at least a two-hour drive if we take a vehicle to Billings, and, if it’s inoperable, there is a tow charge,” Bowman said.
He estimated a cost difference of $30,000-$40,000 between the low bid and the one recommended.
The final $494,680 purchase is nearly $60,000 under the $554,000 set aside for sanitation trucks in the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
The city received five bids from three Casper companies receiving bid packets. Only those submitted by Floyd’s met the city’s bid specification.
Peterbilt of Wyoming’s low bid of $434,674 net was for two new trucks with a trade-in credit for the city’s 2010 Freightliner.
CMI-TECO submitted bids of $466,518 and $446,732 net for Mack cab and chassis with different compaction bodies. The bids offered different trade-in amounts for the city’s 2010 and 2000 Freightliners.
Bowman said neither the Peterbilt nor CMI bids met specifications.
Floyd’s two net bids, each with trade-in offers, were fourth and fifth highest:
• $475,180 net bid – $491,380 with $19,500 credit for two trade-ins and additional $1,650 for optional remote lube systems for each unit.
• $483,166 net bid – $522,666 with $39,500 trade-in value for both used trucks.
Floyd’s one bid did qualify.
Bowman and streets superintendent Rob Kramer recommended accepting the $491,380 offer – the lowest of Floyd’s two qualifying bids. The approved $494,680 expense total includes an optional $3,300 remote lube system. But given the low accompanying trade-in values of $15,000 and $8,500, they decided to try for more by placing the used trucks for sale on the public surplus auction.
