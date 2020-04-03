There are currently no positive COVID-19 cases in the Sheridan VA Health Care System, however the system will be suspending face-to-face visits in each of its eight community clinics and face-to-face primary care appointments at the Sheridan VA Medical Center starting Monday, April 6.
Veterans throughout the state are still able to receive care virtually. The community VA clinics suspending face-to-face visits as of April 6 are in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Rock Springs and Worland. These are in addition to the Riverton VA Clinic, which suspended face-to-face patient visits as of March 30.
The Sheridan VA Medical Center had already started rescheduling many appointments for specialty care and primary care, but this suspension of all face-to-face visits is being implemented to further protect the health of both Veterans and health care workers as COVID-19 cases in the state increase. NOTE: The Urgent Care Clinic at the medical center will still be available to Veterans 24 hours a day.
Enrolled Veterans are still able to receive care with telehealth services available for appointments. These virtual care options allow Veterans to communicate with care teams from the comfort of their home--options include telephone appointments or video teleconferencing through VA Video Connect. Veterans are also able to communicate with their health care team directly through My HealtheVet secure messaging. Details on these virtual options are:
- VA Video Connect. VA Video Connect is software that allows Veterans to do a video call with a health care professional, using Windows-based PCs and laptops, Windows mobile devices, iOS mobile devices, Android mobile devices, etc. Veterans interested in this option are encouraged to learn more at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect
- My HealtheVet Secure Messaging. Veterans can send a secure message to their provider using My HealtheVet if they have any health concern or question. For questions on how to sign up for MyHealtheVet, call 307-675-3185.
- Telephone option. For Veterans who have questions about appointments in general or would like to set up a telephone appointment with their care team, please call the respective clinic.
The VA team continues to strongly encourage everyone to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold. Veterans who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the VA at 307-675-3575.
For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.
