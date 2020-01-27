Phase 2 construction of the city’s $9.6 million sewer lagoon project in northeast Cody is more than 25% finished.
Having completed the $3.6 million Phase 1 of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade and Expansion Project the fall of 2018, construction contractor Harris Trucking & Construction Co. of Cody started work on the $6 million second phase about six months ago.
The Phase 2 contract sets Sept. 30as the deadline for final completion.
On Jan. 21, city councilors approved amending the Phase 2 owner-engineer agreement with Engineering Associates, the Cody firm responsible for planning, design, construction administration and oversight of both project phases.
Specifically, the action replaces an old fee schedule with one adjusted for inflationary costs.
In a Jan. 13 memo, Ian Sporkin-Morrison, project manager with Engineering Associates, said the amendment adopts the firm’s 2020 standard fee schedule, replacing an older one.
“Usually the consultant is allowed to do that,” Phillip Bowman, public works director, said.
He likened the action to a record-keeping update.
“There are no changes to the contract amount of $637,076 and no changes to the overall project budget,” he said.
Expenditures on the project will continue per the city’s fiscal year 2019-20 budget as well as future budgets, he said.
This is the first amendment to the city’s sewer lagoon July 1, 2018, Phase 2 engineering agreement. It takes effect March 1.
In other recent action, the council:
• Reappointed Landon Greer as council president and Jerry Fritz as council vice president for 2020.
• Approved four ordinances on third and final reading. Two ordinances increase the cost of taxicab licenses and permits for fireworks sales and use.
A third reduces the cost of liquor licenses from $100 to $50 to align city code with changes in state statute.
The fourth defines “open on a weekly basis” as a minimum of four hours one day per week May-September.
The definition does not preclude them from staying open other months of the year.
City clerk Cindy Baker said she’d receive no comments about any of the proposed ordinance changes.
