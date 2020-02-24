Ex-Wyoming teacher pleads not guilty to abuse allegations
CASPER (AP) – A former substitute middle school teacher has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies after authorities say he sexually abused a then 14-year-old girl he met while teaching.
Jason Waugaman, 36, entered the pleas Thursday to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Waugaman is on bail and was ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 while awaiting trial. His attorney, Marty Scott, did not immediately return a phone message Friday seeking comment.
The teenage girl told police earlier this year that she and Waugaman communicated through Snapchat for years where he is accused of making sexual comments and requesting nude photos, prosecutors said.
The girl also told police she had sexual intercourse with Waugaman in his car in 2016 when she was 14 years old, prosecutors said. A 14-year-old is incapable of consenting to having sex with an adult under Wyoming law.
Waugaman told police that he never talked to the victim “about topics of a sexual nature,” authorities said. He was arrested in January.
Natrona County School District officials fired Waugaman from Dean Morgan Junior High in Casper following his arrest. Waugaman was described by the district as a part-time teacher and substitute educator.
Four-year degree planning approved for 2 Wyoming colleges
GILLETTE (AP) – The Wyoming Community College Commission has given a college district permission to begin planning to offer four-year degree programs.
The recent approval applies to Gillette College and Sheridan College in the Northern Wyoming Community College District, the Gillette News-Record reports.
It’s an essential step toward four-year applied science baccalaureate degrees in management and leadership at the two schools.
Four other Wyoming community colleges also are pursuing four-year degrees after the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon approved a law allowing them to do so in 2019.
Two-year colleges in Wyoming are seeking Higher Learning Commission approval to offer four-year degrees, a process that can take six months to a year, said Gillette College Vice President Janell Oberlander.
“It just depends on how quickly we can go through it and how thorough they are when they come for a site visit,” Oberlander said Wednesday. “It’s just a process that we have to get through.”
Four-year degrees were a goal in a Vision 2020 plan for Gillette College that local residents and officials wrote in 1998 and updated in 2001.
