Firefighters Matt Bell, (from left) Jason Bales and Kelly Bustos work to extinguish a fire on the South Fork started by wind that blew an ember from a burn barrel into hay. It took firefighters several hours to douse the fire, which also got into one or two nearby vehicles.
